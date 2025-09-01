CarMax, Inc. $KMX is Biglari Sardar’s 7th Largest Position

Biglari Sardar increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 6.5% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 626.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after buying an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $35,612,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,872,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

