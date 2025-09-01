One Wealth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of QQQ opened at $570.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

