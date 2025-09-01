1248 Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5%

KR opened at $67.83 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

