1248 Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

1248 Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 36,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 167,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 175.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $503,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $107,116,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

