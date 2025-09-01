MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 632,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1%

O stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.