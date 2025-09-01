Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,650 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $127,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $206.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $22,425,847. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

