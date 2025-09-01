Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.78% of Northrop Grumman worth $571,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $589.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

