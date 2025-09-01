Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 621.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,730 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.11% of MP Materials worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,288,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

MP Materials Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $71.19 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.