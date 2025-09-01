Royal Bank of Canada Has $329.33 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,853,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $329,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 239,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 206,895 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

