Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $977,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.