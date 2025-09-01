Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 402 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,088 shares of company stock worth $39,281,601. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BR opened at $255.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.95 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.