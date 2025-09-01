Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of Crown Castle worth $442,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

