Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Position Cut by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $178,433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after buying an additional 619,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after buying an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after buying an additional 568,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,037,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.