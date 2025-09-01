3M Company $MMM Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $235,020,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $51,289,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in 3M by 84.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $155.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

