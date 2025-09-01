Reviewing Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) and Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kone Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Murata Manufacturing pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kone Oyj pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murata Manufacturing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kone Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kone Oyj has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and Kone Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 2.63 $1.54 billion $0.39 20.74 Kone Oyj $12.01 billion 2.37 $1.03 billion $1.03 30.48

Murata Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kone Oyj. Murata Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kone Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and Kone Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murata Manufacturing 12.51% 8.51% 7.28% Kone Oyj 8.69% 39.38% 11.08%

Summary

Murata Manufacturing beats Kone Oyj on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

About Kone Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

