KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 180,873,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 46,569,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.55.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 EPS for the current year.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.