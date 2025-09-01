Braidwell LP Buys New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.18% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $194.27 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

