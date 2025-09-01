Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $504,000 in ECARX Holdings, Inc. $ECX

Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ECARX by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ECARX by 329.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80,833 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

ECARX Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.66. ECARX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECARX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

ECARX Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

