argenex SE $ARGX Position Lifted by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP increased its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the period. argenex accounts for about 3.3% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Braidwell LP owned 0.26% of argenex worth $95,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in argenex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenex during the 4th quarter worth about $91,013,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price target on shares of argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $766.50.

ARGX stock opened at $712.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $611.18 and a 200 day moving average of $599.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $716.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

