NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) Financial Review

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Rectitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAPCO Security Technologies 23.90% 25.42% 21.66% Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rectitude has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 7.47 $43.41 million $1.19 31.97 Rectitude $32.57 million 2.01 $1.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Rectitude”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rectitude.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NAPCO Security Technologies and Rectitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 5 1 2.88 Rectitude 0 0 0 0 0.00

NAPCO Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Rectitude.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Rectitude on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

