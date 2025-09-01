Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,874,900,000 after buying an additional 114,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,738. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $256.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average is $268.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

