Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after purchasing an additional 328,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.