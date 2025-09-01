72,135 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
