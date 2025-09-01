Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.85. The company has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,738. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

