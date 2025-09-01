Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.