Vident Advisory LLC Buys 16,754 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

