Quarry LP Acquires 3,556 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $67.21 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.