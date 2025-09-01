369 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Purchased by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,790 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $350.43 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

