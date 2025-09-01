Hhlr Advisors LTD. Takes $11.05 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 576,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,000. KANZHUN makes up about 0.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 268.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,227,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after buying an additional 1,623,117 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,492,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 269,349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,086,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

KANZHUN Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $23.62 on Monday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

BZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

