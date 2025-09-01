Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Sells 9,871,687 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,553,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871,687 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group accounts for 30.9% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Life Time Group worth $1,254,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557,530 shares of company stock valued at $691,887,874. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

