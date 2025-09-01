PDT Partners LLC Buys 57,471 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 282,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 199,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,454.71. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,574. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

