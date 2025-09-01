BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 867,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 86,283 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 356.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.