HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in LCI Industries $LCII

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LCI Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $105.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

