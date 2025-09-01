HBK Investments L P Invests $4.03 Million in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V $LOKVU

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:LOKVU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,041,000.
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of LOKVU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88.
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 27, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
