PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MYR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $187.27 on Monday. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.19.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

