PDT Partners LLC Purchases 49,592 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1,653.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,592 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FIVE opened at $145.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $154.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.