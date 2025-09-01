Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 331,158 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,158 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 4.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $182,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $218.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

