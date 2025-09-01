PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,439 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.31 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCRX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.