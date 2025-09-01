PDT Partners LLC Acquires 19,400 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 117,759 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.7%

CRS opened at $240.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,207 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

