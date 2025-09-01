160,220 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Purchased by Obsido Oy

Obsido Oy bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 160,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,035,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 37.7% of Obsido Oy’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI opened at $318.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $320.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

