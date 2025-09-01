Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 38,449 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abivax by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abivax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $81.03 on Monday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on Abivax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Lifesci Capital boosted their target price on Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

About Abivax

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

