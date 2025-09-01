PDT Partners LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 626.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,705 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Freshpet worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $59,630,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 104.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $638,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.8%

Freshpet stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

