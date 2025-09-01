Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,815 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CAH opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

