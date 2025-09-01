iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stake Decreased by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW opened at $181.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

