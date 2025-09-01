PDT Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,919 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coupang by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 74,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coupang by 298.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 877,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 657,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

