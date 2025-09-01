Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $77,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after acquiring an additional 812,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 607,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,005,000 after acquiring an additional 478,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $127.70 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

