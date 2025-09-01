PDT Partners LLC Buys 53,883 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after acquiring an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,444,000 after buying an additional 245,258 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,572,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,833,000 after buying an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ZWS opened at $45.38 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

