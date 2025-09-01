News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,523 shares during the period. News accounts for about 5.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $137,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in News by 105.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in News by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.