News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,523 shares during the period. News accounts for about 5.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $137,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in News by 105.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in News by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.
News Price Performance
News stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
