Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.
The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of Australian residential mortgage-backed securities with AAA Credit Rating.
