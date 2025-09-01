Enero Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

Enero Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Get Enero Group alerts:

About Enero Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.