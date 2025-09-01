Enero Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.
Enero Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.
About Enero Group
